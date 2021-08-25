MEG Energy Appoints Darlene Gates as Chief Operating Officer

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - MEG Energy Corp. (TSX: MEG) ("MEG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Darlene Gates as the Company's Chief Operating Officer and Chi-Tak Yee in the new position of Chief Technology Officer commencing September 7, 2021.

"We are thrilled to have Darlene join the MEG team. She is a leader who brings direct operational and leadership experience in the oil sands, a track record of leading technical teams and stakeholder relations, including Indigenous communities, that will support our delivery of exceptional operational performance and a commitment to bold action on net zero GHG emissions. We are excited about the impact Darlene will have on our business and the value she will bring to our stakeholders.

Chi-Tak has been a founder of MEG's culture of innovation, and a leader in developing new technologies and practices which have yielded top tier operational performance at Christina Lake while continuously reducing our carbon footprint and environmental impact. I am extremely grateful to Chi-Tak for his continued support and contributions to our business, and look forward to the innovative technology ideas and solutions that he will be championing on our path to net zero," said Derek Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Gates joins MEG from ExxonMobil where she has held a variety of leadership roles with the organization both domestically and internationally over the course of her 26 years with the company. Most recently, Ms. Gates served as the President for ExxonMobil Production Alaska, where ExxonMobil is the largest holder of discovered gas resources on Alaska's North Slope. Ms. Gates led all operational, technical, public affairs, and financial aspects of the organization working internally and externally to advance ExxonMobil's interest in the region. Previously Ms. Gates served as Cold Lake and Conventional Operations Manager for Imperial Oil where she gained direct in-situ operations experience and was accountable for over 1,000 staff and contractors and a production base of approximately 175,000 boe/d. Ms. Gates possesses a well-rounded background holding leadership assignments in operations, planning, and subsurface and has worked globally with ExxonMobil/Imperial Oil over the course of her career with assignments in Cold Lake, Calgary, Newfoundland, Germany, Qatar, Houston and Alaska.

Ms. Gates holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Victoria and is a registered professional engineer in Alberta. She is also an Honorary Colonel in the Royal Canadian Airforce - 4Wing Cold lake, Alberta.

Mr. Yee has been a pioneer and a leader in in-situ development in our industry. Since joining MEG in 2004 he has held roles of increasing responsibility within the Company, with oversight for reservoir management and project development, facility operations, cost leadership, and technological development and application. Mr. Yee has been the key driver of innovative technologies for MEG such as eMSAGP and eMVAPEX. He was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2018.

