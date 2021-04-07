Meetings and Events in a Virtual Era: Foster Connections from Anywhere in the World with Hybrid Meetings by Four Seasons

Four Seasons has long been a leader in creating unforgettable meetings and events, helping planners create customised, one-of-a-kind experiences that make lasting impressions on attendees. While the meetings and events landscape has changed as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Four Seasons remains more committed than ever to creating innovative and engaging meetings and events.

"We have adapted to a world where we are connecting virtually more than ever before. Until we can gather safely again, we are creating ways to combine advanced technologies with a human approach that is distinctly Four Seasons," says Ben Trodd, Senior Vice President, Sales and Hotel Marketing. "Time apart from colleagues, clients, friends and family has only reinforced the importance of meetings and events and the need to connect in meaningful ways. Hybrid Meetings offers the service excellence, innovation and creativity that Four Seasons is known for, while elevating the safety and care required to bring people together in the current environment."

Trodd continues, "While the format of these meetings and events may look slightly different, our ability to foster deep connections and create exceptional experiences for our clients and guests remains. Each event is brought to life through industry-leading technology, a focus on health and safety through Lead With Care, and by our incredible people who are dedicated to making each meeting and event spectacular."

A Trusted Partner, Every Step of the Way

Whether hosting an annual conference, delivering a keynote address to a large audience of clients and customers, celebrating a landmark anniversary, or simply working from a new setting, Four Seasons teams are ready to support throughout the planning journey, providing expertise on hosting a Hybrid Meeting and customising programming to address and overcome the needs and challenges of connecting in the age of COVID-19.

Four Seasons industry-leading technology solution partners form an integral part of the Hybrid Meetings planning process, providing personalised consultations and expert guidance, ensuring seamless meetings and events, no matter the format.

To immerse and engage attendees in the meeting or event, Four Seasons talented conference services and catering teams can craft unique experiences that will delight attendees, whether in-person or remote, from bespoke local activities to curated culinary surprises that are served on-cue across multiple global venues. Four Seasons offers elevated dining options created by award-winning chefs and mixologists, while maintaining the highest safety standards throughout preparation, presentation and packaging.

Planners and attendees can also take comfort that their wellbeing is the highest priority through Four Seasons enhanced global health and safety program, Lead With Care, which is implemented at every Four Seasons hotel, resort and residence worldwide, and is adhered to by all third-party vendors. Commonplace measures such as screening, increased sanitation, physical distancing, and mandatory use of masks or face-coverings are in effect, while Four Seasons will also manage attendee flow, room set-ups and food and beverage experiences, suggesting outdoor venues wherever possible, to ensure heightened health and safety at every stage of the event.

Whether as a departure requirement, for added safety at in-person gatherings, or simply for peace of mind, all Four Seasons properties globally can facilitate access to COVID-19 testing for guests through a third-party provider. Property teams will work with planners to understand their specific needs and provide guidance and recommendations on end-to-end testing options and costs.

Trodd continues, "Guided by leading healthcare experts, we ground all planning and decision-making in expertise and the latest knowledge and best-practices, while training our on-property teams not only about how to adhere to the strictest of protocols, but also why they matter."

Coming Together from Near and Far: About Hybrid Meetings

No matter the purpose or destination, Four Seasons can customise an array of Hybrid Meeting solutions to suit every unique need.

Organisations looking to deliver an important message can benefit from the multi-broadcast meeting solution, which provides a compelling and professional backdrop, stage and technology to engage audiences and bring the message to life. Perfect for keynotes and leadership addresses, this unique format takes speakers out from behind a desk to present in front of their global online audience. For example, Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley at East Palo Alto offers the first and only hotel-based Virtual Events Studio in the San Francisco Bay Area, equipped with an LED stage, allowing for studio-quality lighting, broadcast-quality cameras and audio, bespoke backdrops, a green room for presenters, and more.

For those able to meet in smaller gatherings, the innovative Hub & Spoke solution is thoughtfully designed to promote new ideas and spark global discussion, connecting several regional groups across multiple Four Seasons properties to create a single hybrid event, enabled by cutting-edge technology. One central Four Seasons contact will coordinate across multiple properties, providing a cohesive and consistent experience for attendees from anywhere in the world. With more than 100 Four Seasons hotels and resorts around the globe, each and every guest will enjoy Four Seasons signature service and quality excellence.

Guests can turn a luxury Four Seasons room or suite into a personal office, or enjoy spacious meeting rooms with small groups, creating a quiet space for video conferencing with Wi-Fi, AV support, and room service available at the touch of a button through the Four Seasons App and Chat.

Celebrations no longer need to be put on hold through the Gala to Go offering, helping to create a fundraiser, gala, or other celebratory event, bringing together a small group of in-person attendees with a wider audience of friends, family, colleagues and loved ones joining remotely. Custom packages and onsite programming help create special moments of surprise and delight. For example, Four Seasons properties from Las Vegas to Langkawi are offering micro-wedding packages, providing options for intimate onsite celebrations, with added details such as custom cocktail kits, mini cupcakes, a wedding day agenda, spa products, and more delivered to those tuning in from afar.

Whether virtually or in-person, Four Seasons teams are ready to welcome back guests through Hybrid Meetings, bringing people together to strengthen connections and create memorable meeting and event experiences. With Global Meetings Industry Day (#GMID21) on April 8, 2021, Four Seasons celebrates the continued importance and resilience of the meetings and events industry.

For additional images, please see here.

About Lead With Care

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts continues to welcome guests with Lead With Care, the company's enhanced global health and safety program. Grounded in health care expertise and enabled by access to leading technologies and tools, Lead With Care establishes procedures that educate and empower employees to take care of guests and each other. For more information about Four Seasons Lead With Care program as well as specific details of property protocols and facility updates, click here. Four Seasons adheres to the local regulations and guidelines in each market in which it operates.

Four Seasons Mobile App and Chat also provides a convenient and contactless way for individuals, planners and groups to customise their time with Four Seasons, whether staying for leisure, or planning or attending a meeting or event. With service available in 100+ languages, guests have the ability to make and manage reservations, request luggage pickup, airport transfers, room service, housekeeping requests, and more.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 119 hotels and resorts, and 44 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

Media Contact

Matthew Levison

[email protected]

646-274-3631

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Related Links

https://www.fourseasons.com

