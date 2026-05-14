Meet me 'round the Blooming Tulips at Saunders Farm



May long weekend is the peak bloom period for Tulipfest, Ottawa's newest spring spectacle

OTTAWA, ON, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - The May long weekend is just around the corner, and the promise of great weather will perfectly showcase the peak period for blooming at Saunders Farm's newest seasonal event, Tulipfest. The single largest tulip display in one location in Ottawa, Tulipfest presented by Saunders Cider features nearly half a million tulips across a six-acre apple orchard at Saunders Farm.

Saunders Farm Tulipfest (CNW Group/Saunders Farm) Saunders Farm Tulipfest (CNW Group/Saunders Farm)

Celebrating 50 years in business in 2026, Saunders Farm envisioned a giant bouquet of flowers dedicated to their customers, community partners, and families who have supported the family business over the last half century. Tulipfest transforms the Farm into a countryside spring experience filled with rows upon rows of blooming tulips, immersive displays, outdoor Dutch-themed food and drink experiences, live entertainment, and wide-open spaces.

Saunders Farm's Tulipfest runs this year from May 9 to May 24, open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Get your tickets today at https://saundersfarm.com/tulipfest/

About Saunders Farm

Founded 50 years ago, Saunders Farm is a family-run agri-tourism destination in Ottawa, Ontario. Known for its award-winning Frightfest, Pumpkinfest, A Country Christmas, Saunders Cider, and seasonal attractions, the Farm welcomes tens of thousands of guests annually. With a strong commitment to community, youth employment, and unforgettable experiences, Saunders Farm has become a beloved tradition in the region.

SOURCE Saunders Farm

For more information or to request an interview: Mark Saunders, Director of Fun, [email protected], 613-859-0575; Saunders Farm, 7893 Bleeks Rd, Ottawa, ON