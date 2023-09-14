Meeranda, the Human-Like AI, Welcomes Recognized Machine Learning and AI Expert, Francesca Lazzeri, Ph.D., to its Advisory Board

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Meeranda, a privately held Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions provider, serving both Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and Global Multinational Corporations (MNCs), announced today that Francesca Lazzeri, Ph.D. , has joined Meeranda 's Advisory Board.

Dr. Lazzeri's expertise lies in the field of applied machine learning and AI. She has more than 15 years of experience in academic research, applied machine learning, AI innovation, and engineering team management.

Currently serving as the Senior Director of Data Science and AI, Cloud and AI at Microsoft , Dr. Lazzeri leads a team of skilled data and machine learning scientists. She spearheads the development of intelligent applications on the Cloud, leveraging a wide range of data and techniques including generative AI, time series forecasting, experimentation, causal inference, computer vision, natural language processing, and reinforcement learning.

"We are honored that Dr. Lazzeri has accepted to join Meeranda 's Advisory Board," said Mr. Raji Wahidy, Co-Founder and CEO of Meeranda . "Dr. Lazzeri's contributions to the advancement of machine learning and AI technology are immense, quite well-known, and respected amongst her peers within this sector. Her addition is further validation that what we are embarking on at Meeranda is quite disruptive. We are excited and looking forward to leveraging Dr. Lazzeri's experience and expertise as we work towards delivering The New Personalized Customer Experience we promise to SMBs and Global MNCs."

Academically, Dr. Lazzeri is an Adjunct Professor at New York's Columbia University, teaching Python for machine learning and AI students. She has also contributed to the literature world by authoring several books including "Machine Learning Governance for Managers", "Impact of Artificial Intelligence in Business and Society", and "Machine Learning for Time Series Forecasting with Python."

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Lazzeri to Meeranda ," said Mr. Jayson Ng, Co-Founder and Chief Research Officer of Meeranda . "Dr. Lazzeri's expertise will be instrumental in bridging the gap between cutting-edge research and real-world applications, thus pushing the technological boundaries and helping us take our product to new heights."

Dr. Lazzeri currently serves as an Advisor on the Advisory Board of the European Union for the AI-CUBE project and as a member of the Women in Data Science (WiDS) initiative. She is also known for having advised, mentored, and coached data scientists and machine learning engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) University. She was also a research fellow at Harvard University.

"I am very excited to join Meeranda 's Advisory Board," said Dr. Francesca Lazzeri, Senior Director of Data Science and AI, Cloud and AI at Microsoft. " Meeranda 's unique and innovative approach at tackling a very pressing problem is quite disruptive. I strongly believe in their vision, mission, and the leadership team behind Meeranda . I look forward to further contributing to Meeranda 's imminent success."

Dr. Lazzeri holds a Master's Degree in Economics and Institutional Studies from Luiss Guido Carli University, a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Economics and Technology Innovation from Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna, and a Postdoc Research Fellowship in Economics from Harvard University.

About Meeranda

Meeranda is a privately held Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions provider, serving Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and Global Multinational Corporations (MNCs). Meeranda is best known for its Real-Time Human-Like AI that intends to offer the new personalized customer experience to combat the ongoing frustration of dealing with chatbots and half-baked AI solutions. Although in its early stages, Meeranda already has agreements across six countries and seven industries, thus far.

Follow Meeranda

Website: https://meeranda.com

Media Kit: https://meeranda.com/media-kit/

X: https://x.com/HelloMeeranda

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HelloMeeranda/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/HelloMeeranda

Instagram: https://instagram.com/HelloMeeranda

Threads: https://instagram.com/HelloMeeranda

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@meeranda

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@meeranda_ai

SOURCE Meeranda

For further information: Meeranda Inc., Media Relations, [email protected]