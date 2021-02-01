Medtronic Recognized as One of Fortune's 2021 World's Most Admired Companies

Global Leader in Medical Technology Ranks #4 in Industry on Annual List

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has been named to FORTUNE's 2021 World's Most Admired Companies List. The global leader in medical technology landed at #4 in the Medical Products and Equipment industry.

"We're honored to once again be selected by Fortune for this prestigious recognition," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "Every day, our teams around the world work to bring innovative products and solutions to deliver on our Mission – to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life. In an incredibly challenging 2020, we continued to put patients first and demonstrated to the world that Medtronic can be a force for positive change — not just within healthcare, but in the communities where we work and live."

The annual list measures corporate reputation among the world's largest companies, beginning with a pool of around 1,500 candidates; the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in Fortune's Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. This year, 670 of the world's largest companies by revenue were surveyed, spanning 52 industries and 30 countries.

The World's Most Admired Companies are rated on nine attributes, and overall corporate reputation score is an average of the attribute scores. It includes the best-regarded companies across 52 industries, and is based on input from executives, directors, and analysts. They are asked to rank companies in their respective industries on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed. For the complete rankings, visit Fortune.com.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

