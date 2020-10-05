Medtronic Announces Virtual 2020 Institutional Investor and Analyst Event and Webcast

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) announced today that the company will host its biennial Institutional Investor and Analyst Event on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. to approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (7:00 a.m. to approximately 1:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time). The event, to be held virtually, will include presentations from company leadership focused on Medtronic's long-range strategies to accelerate revenue growth with its innovation pipeline, become a more nimble and competitive organization, and create long-term value for its shareholders.

Medtronic will host a live webcast of the event to provide access to all interested parties. The live audio and video webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Investor Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com on October 14, 2020. Within 24 hours of the event, a replay including presentation slides will be available by clicking on the Investor Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Erika Winkels Ryan Weispfenning Public Relations Investor Relations +1-763-526-8478 +1-763-505-4626

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Related Links

http://www.medtronic.com

