Medtronic Announces Real-World Data on InPen™ and Extended Infusion Set* Pivotal Trial Data at the American Diabetes Association 81st Scientific Sessions

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced its participation at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 81th scientific sessions virtual meeting, June 25-29, 2021. Medtronic will be participating in this year's ADA virtual sessions with seven data presentations, a product theater, two on-demand learning sessions, and a virtual exhibit. This year Medtronic will showcase its most advanced product portfolio designed to help individuals achieve better glucose control and spend less time managing highs and lows with the right solution, at the right time, no matter where an individual is on their journey with diabetes.

Scientific Presentations

The following poster and oral scientific data presentations represent the work of Medtronic employees and/or independent investigators using Medtronic devices in their research. Poster presentations will be available to all attendees for viewing with an option to query presenters throughout the conference.

InPen™ Smart Insulin Pen

"Impact of InPen™ smart insulin pen use on real-world glycemic and insulin dosing outcomes in individuals with poorly controlled diabetes" – oral presentation by Robert Vigersky, M.D. on Sunday, June 27 at 6:15 p.m. ET .

at . "Glycemic outcomes of new InPen™ smart insulin pen users who received virtual onboarding" – poster presentation by Madison Smith , Ph.D., R.N.

Medtronic Extended Infusion Set*

"Infusion Set Survival and Performance During the Medtronic Extended-Wear Infusion Set (EWIS) Pivotal Trial" – poster presentation by Bruce Buckingham , M.D.

, M.D. "Patient Reported Satisfaction During the Medtronic Extended-Wear Infusion Set (EWIS) Pivotal Trial" – poster presentation by Ron Brazg , M.D., FACE.

Hybrid Closed-Loop (HCL)

"Closed-Loop Increases Time-in-Range in Older Adults with Type 1 Diabetes Compared with Sensor- Augmented Pump Therapy: A Randomized Crossover Trial" – independent oral presentation by Sybil McAuley , MBBS, Ph.D., FRACP, on Sunday, June 27 at 4:30 p.m. ET .

, MBBS, Ph.D., FRACP, on at . "Durable insulin pumps vs. multiple daily injections for type 1 diabetes: Healthcare utilization and A1C" – poster presentation by Mona Shah , M.S.

Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop (AHCL)*

"Robust glycemic outcomes after MiniMed™ Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop (AHCL) System use regardless of previous therapy" – poster presentation by John Shin , Ph.D., MBA.

Conference Events

Medtronic will host a product theater and offer two on-demand Learning Bytes that will focus on the outcomes to date with InPen™ and the MiniMed™ 770G and MiniMed™ 780G systems. The product theatre will also feature a patient panel and a look at the Medtronic technology roadmap.

"Shared Decision with Diabetes Technology" - product theater live on Friday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m. ET then available on-demand. Speakers and topics to be presented will include:

Janice MacLeod, M.A., R.D., CDCES, FADCES, head of clinical advocacy, Medtronic Diabetes Introduction and Insulin 100 Diana Isaacs, PharmD, BCPS, BC-ADM, CDCES, FADCES Cleveland Clinic Smart MDI Therapy: Smart Insulin Pens and CGM are Improving MDI Therapy Robert Vigersky, M.D. and chief medical officer, global medical & clinical affairs, Medtronic Diabetes MiniMed™ 770G and 780G Systems: Proven Outcomes in Clinical Trials and Real-World Data in Pediatric and Adult Populations Diana Isaacs, PharmD, BCPS, BC-ADM, CDCES, FADCES Patient Ambassador Panel Ali Dianaty, vice president, product innovation, Medtronic Diabetes Looking Toward the Future: Next Steps in the Advancement of Closing the Loop Janice MacLeod, M.A., R.D., CDCES, FADCES, head of clinical advocacy, Medtronic Diabetes Q & A

"Tips for Success When Transitioning Patient from Multiple Daily Injection (MDI) to Insulin Pump Therapy" – on-demand Learning Byte presented by Laurie Jung , R.D., CDCES, opening on Thursday, June 24 at 8:00 a.m. ET .

, R.D., CDCES, opening on at . "InPen™ Smart Insulin Pen: Product Features and Overview" – on-demand Learning Byte presented by Diana Isaacs , PharmD, BCPS, BC-ADM, CDCES, FADCES, opening on Thursday, June 24 at 8:00 a.m. ET .

In addition, the Medtronic 24-hour virtual exhibit booth will feature the company's full portfolio of diabetes technologies, spanning smart MDI therapy with the InPen smart insulin pen system and advanced insulin pump technology like the MiniMed 770G insulin pump system. The exhibit will also highlight personalized service and support offerings, including those that enable remote and virtual care.

About the Diabetes Business at Medtronic (www.medtronicdiabetes.com)

Medtronic is working together with the global community to change the way people manage diabetes. The company aims to transform diabetes care by expanding access, integrating care, and improving outcomes, so people living with diabetes can enjoy greater freedom and better health.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals, and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

*CAUTION – Investigational device. Limited by U.S. law to investigational use. Not approved or cleared by United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and not for sale in the U.S.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

