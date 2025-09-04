MedTech Industry Powerhouses Join Forces to Launch HSMG Advisors

Trusted Partners to MedTech Leaders

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- In a landmark development for the global medical technology sector, three of the industry's most accomplished leaders have united to form HSMG Advisors ("HSMG"), a new firm dedicated to helping MedTech executives scale, sustain, and lead in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

With more than a century of combined experience, the principals bring deep expertise across four core pillars essential to MedTech leadership:

CEO Coaching & Advisory

Strategy Execution through a Proven Operating System (HPMS)

Talent Access Strategies

U.S. Network & Market Entry

The founding principals, Bernie Haffey, Glenn Snyder and Joe Mullings are widely respected operators and advisors who have each shaped the trajectory of industry-leading companies. Together, they offer MedTech executives an unparalleled combination of strategic insight, operational excellence, and industry connectivity.

"Scaling in MedTech requires more than great technology - it requires a proven operating system that aligns teams, accelerates execution, and drives measurable results," said Bernie Haffey, HSMG Principal and creator of the High-Performance Management System (HPMS). "We bring that rigor, tested in hundreds of high-growth companies, to every engagement."

"The MedTech industry is at a pivotal moment, with unprecedented opportunities for growth and innovation," said Glenn Snyder, HSMG Principal and former Senior Partner at Deloitte. "We serve as trusted strategic partners to CEOs, helping them navigate complex challenges and make the bold decisions required to lead their organizations into the future."

"A well-developed talent strategy is the ultimate competitive advantage in MedTech," said Joe Mullings, HSMG Principal and Founder of The Mullings Group Companies. "We've developed unique solutions as well as the most comprehensive network in the industry to help our clients attract, retain, and develop the leaders who will shape the next decade of healthcare."

"In MedTech, a diverse network of Subject Matter Experts can transform a company's trajectory," said Rick Geoffrion, Sr. Advisor to HSMG and Vice Chairman of The Mullings Group Companies. "We connect companies to the right people, partners, and opportunities to win in the U.S. market."

Proven Leaders with a Track Record of Success

Bernie Haffey : Former CEO & CCO of multiple successful MedTech companies and creator of the High-Performance Management System (HPMS), which has created over $15B in shareholder value. Serves on multiple industry boards and has extensive experience leading companies through commercial expansion as CEO and CCO.

: Former CEO & CCO of multiple successful MedTech companies and creator of the High-Performance Management System (HPMS), which has created over in shareholder value. Serves on multiple industry boards and has extensive experience leading companies through commercial expansion as CEO and CCO. Glenn Snyder : Former Senior Partner from Deloitte, where he founded and grew the firm's Global Medical Technology Practice to $500M in the U.S. Known for advising C-suites and boards on growth, transformation, and governance for some of the world's largest MedTech companies.

: Former Senior Partner from Deloitte, where he founded and grew the firm's Global Medical Technology Practice to in the U.S. Known for advising C-suites and boards on growth, transformation, and governance for some of the world's largest MedTech companies. Joe Mullings : Founder, Chairman & CEO of The Mullings Group Companies, with over 9,000 successful executive search assignments for 900+ MedTech companies worldwide. Widely recognized as the top thought leader in MedTech talent access.

: Founder, Chairman & CEO of The Mullings Group Companies, with over 9,000 successful executive search assignments for 900+ MedTech companies worldwide. Widely recognized as the top thought leader in MedTech talent access. Rick Geoffrion : Serial MedTech entrepreneur and senior executive, having founded or reorganized seven MedTech and pharmaceutical companies. Serves on multiple industry boards, including the Executive Committee of the Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC).

HSMG Advisors is serving clients effective immediately and will be connecting with industry leaders at LSI Europe this month in London and The MedTech Conference, powered by AdvaMed next month in San Diego.

About HSMG Advisors

HSMG brings a team of the most trusted advisors to MedTech Leaders. With over a century of combined MedTech experience, our team brings deep expertise across four core pillars essential to scaling and sustaining leadership in this industry: CEO Coaching & Advisory, Strategy Execution through a Proven Operating System (HPMS), Talent Access Strategies, and U.S. Network & Market Entry. Our principals are not just advisors, they are proven operators who partner with CEOs to solve mission-critical challenges, accelerate growth, and deliver measurable results. Through collaboration grounded in strategic rigor and market fluency, we help MedTech executives lead with clarity, confidence, and competitive edge.

https://hsmgadvisors.com/

SOURCE HSMG Advisors

Alex Haffey, HSMG Advisors, [email protected]