Medline Canada opens new Terrebonne distribution hub to deliver vital medical supplies in Quebec

Medline has the largest inventory and storage capacity in Quebec to help ensure the availability of supplies and medical equipment to a wide range of hospitals, clinics, seniors' residences, pharmacies and retail stores.

"The investment by Medline in this new Quebec distribution centre is visible evidence of our commitment to efficiently meeting Quebec's medical supply needs while also creating jobs and growing in Quebec," said Ernie Philip, President, Medline Canada. "We are pleased to join and become a proud contributor to the dynamic business community in Terrebonne and support the community's environmental initiatives while promoting economic growth."

"We welcome Medline Canada to Terrebonne and thank them for choosing this excellent location for their important medical supply distribution centre," said Marc-André Plante, Mayor of Terrebonne. "We look forward to watching Medline Canada grow and prosper here in Terrebonne, as they continue in their critical work of providing vital supplies and equipment across the Quebec healthcare continuum."

Medline's growth in Quebec builds on the heritage of medical supply companies Médi-Sélect and Dufort et Lavigne, which were acquired by Medline in 2020 and 2018, respectively. The new distribution centre replaces an older, much smaller Dufort et Lavigne facility in Montreal East, allowing Medline to expand its already large portfolio of products and to deliver vital orders to Quebec care providers in all regions on time and in full.

The new Medline Canada Terrebonne distribution centre is Health Canada certified and features state-of-the-art logistics technology. Controlled temperature storage areas allow handling of any type of medical supplies and advanced technology has reduced paper use by 92 per cent.

Medline Canada

Medline is a leading global manufacturer and provider of high-quality medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Our expertise in healthcare solutions throughout the continuum of care, coupled with the scale and agility of our supply chain, allow us to partner with our customers to enhance patient care, improve clinical outcomes, drive effective cost management and provide fast access to quality products.

By applying our CARES values everyday, in all that we do, Medline Canada is deeply committed to the health and wellbeing of our customers, employees, partners and communities. With more than 550 employees, including 125 dedicated sales and clinical professionals, and nine distribution centres located across Canada, we are a trusted partner in delivering the healthcare needs of Canadians from coast-to-coast – Together Improving Lives. For more information, visit www.medline.com .

