Medivolve Announces Plans to Hire 400+ Medical Professionals

400+ Doctors, Physician Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, Registered Nurses, and Therapists Planned to be Hired within 18 Months

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Medivolve Inc. ("Medivolve" or the "Company") (NEO: MEDV) (OTC: COPRF) (FRA: 4NC), a healthcare technology and services company, has announced plans to hire a network of 400+ medical professionals within the next 18 months. Doctors, physician assistants, registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and therapists are needed to expand the Company's clinical diagnostic network. The hiring process will begin immediately to support Medivolve's proactive plans to provide healthcare services beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Medivolve has placed an unprecedented priority on improving the healthcare access for Americans," said David Preiner, CEO of Medivolve. "Medivolve's hiring initiative represents our next opportunity to make investments that will transform the health care system, allowing us to use every lever to support all Americans getting access to high-quality care no matter where they live."

Actively licensed healthcare professionals, public health professionals, medical and nursing students are all encouraged to apply and join Medivolve's team. Candidates should be enthusiastic about attempting to correct what they see as flaws in the American health-care system, including high costs, inefficiency, waste, poor patient experience, and medical errors.

"At a time when burnout is on the rise, these new opportunities, whether full-time or consultant positions, provide the opportunity for higher pay and the development of new skills," says Preiner.

Those interested in applying to become a part of the Medivolve team can apply at wwe.medivolve.net.

About Medivolve, Inc.

Medivolve, Inc. (NEO:MEDV; OTC: COPRF; FRA:4NC) is a healthcare technology company that seeks to reinvent the US healthcare system by leveraging a bespoke telehealth platform, a clinical diagnostic network, and a data-driven AI framework to improve patient care.

The company was born out of the healthcare crisis; to rethink, relearn and ultimately, reimagine a better way for the healthcare system to operate. Our network of retail collection sites play an important role in recovery by giving all Americans access to fast, accurate, and inexpensive clinical services when and where they need it. These centers will also play a pivotal role in diagnostic testing, vaccinations, and other point-of-care services. We are building disruptive technologies to make it easier and faster to identify, treat, and prevent medical issues. In doing so, we are working to give patients a holistic and empowered view of their personal health.

Our long-term mission is to permanently fix systemic issues in the nation's fragmented, overly complex, and expensive healthcare system. Medivolve's next phase of growth is about pivoting the model and putting the pieces together to build a profitable, SaaS-based health-tech company. We are bringing data-driven clinical diagnostics, physician recommendations, and prescription medications directly to people, all powered by a singular, streamlined technology network. Our team is united by a powerful, singular purpose: harnessing the transformative power of technology to create healthier lives. Underpinned by a bespoke, AI-driven platform, we're developing a stealth system that constantly gets smarter, takes the guesswork out of diagnostics, and flags critical health issues immediately to deliver an unparalleled level of personalization for each patient. We are determined to push the boundaries of what's possible—not just for our business and our shareholders, but for physicians and patients, and for the future of healthcare. We are striving to achieve a continuity of care never seen before, a game changer for our business and for patients in the communities we serve.

