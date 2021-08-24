Medivolve Announces New COVID-19 Testing Mobile Vans Expanding On-Site Testing Opportunities to Schools, Workplaces, and Events

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Medivolve, Inc. ("Medivolve" or the "Company") (NEO: MEDV) (OTC: COPRF) (FRA: 4NC) today announced it will launch its first two mobile COVID-19 testing vans servicing Las Vegas, Nevada and surrounding areas.

"This new initiative is one of Medivolve's many efforts to stopping the virus's spread through early detection," says David Preiner, CEO of Medivolve. "Going mobile allows for immediate expansion and is a cost-effective means of rapid deployment of our resources in underserved areas as new COVID-19 hotspots arise."

Like the Company's collection site locations, Medivolve's mobile testing vans are outfitted with the appropriate testing equipment, supplies, and technology to secure patient registration. Service options include three types of COVID-19 testing: rapid antigen tests, PCR tests, and rapid antibody tests. Depending on the test administered, rapid test results will be available in 15 minutes and PCR results within 2-10 business days. As vaccine availability continues to ramp up, the vans have been strategically designed to easily transition to COVID-19 vaccine administration sites.

"According to Medivolve's medical advisors, providing on-site testing services could reduce exposure to those infected while also boosting confidence in returning to work, school, or attending events," explains Preiner. "Many organizations building complete workforce strategies against COVID-19 are experiencing hurdles in rapidly deploying testing solutions, and we are honored to bring our resources right to their business front."

Mobile testing services for workplaces, schools, and events can be scheduled in coordination with Medivolve's B2B on-site testing services programs. For more information, visit www.testbeforeyougo.com.

About Medivolve, Inc.

Medivolve, Inc. (NEO: MEDV; OTC: COPRF; FRA:4NC) is a healthcare technology company that seeks to reinvent the U.S. healthcare system by leveraging a bespoke telehealth platform, a clinical diagnostic network, and a data-driven A.I. framework to improve patient care.

The company was born out of the healthcare crisis; to rethink, relearn and ultimately, reimagine a better way for the healthcare system to operate. Our network of retail collection sites plays an essential role in recovery by giving all Americans access to fast, accurate, and inexpensive clinical services when and where they need them. These centers will also play a pivotal role in diagnostic testing, vaccinations, and other point-of-care services. We are building disruptive technologies to make it easier and faster to identify, treat, and prevent medical issues. In doing so, we are working to give patients a holistic and empowered view of their personal health.

Our long-term mission is to permanently fix systemic issues in the nation's fragmented, overly complex, and expensive healthcare system. Medivolve's next growth phase is about pivoting the model and putting the pieces together to build a profitable, SaaS-based health-tech company. We bring data-driven clinical diagnostics, physician recommendations, and prescription medications directly to people, all powered by a singular, streamlined technology network. A powerful, singular purpose unites our team: harnessing the transformative power of technology to create healthier lives.

Underpinned by a bespoke, AI-driven platform, we're developing a stealth system that constantly gets smarter, takes the guesswork out of diagnostics, and flags critical health issues immediately to deliver an unparalleled level of personalization for each patient. We are determined to push the boundaries of what's possible—not just for our business and our shareholders, but for physicians and patients and the future of healthcare. We strive to achieve a continuity of care never seen before, a game-changer for our business and patients in the communities we serve.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to mobile testing services; insurance coverage; COVID testing access; or financial results. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Medivolve Inc.

For further information: For investing inquiries, please contact: David Preiner, CEO, [email protected], 612-876-1621; For U.S. media inquiries, please contact: Kayla Slick, [email protected], 317-442-5311

