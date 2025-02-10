MediPharm Labs Announces Termination of the Proposed Sale of Napanee Facility to Kensana Health

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) ("MediPharm", "MediPharm Labs" or the "Company") has terminated the previously announced sale of its facility in Napanee, Ontario (the "Napanee Facility") to Kensana Health Inc. ("Kensana Health"), which was to be completed through the sale of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary ABcann Medicinals Inc. ("ABcann") to Kensana Health pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement (as amended, the "Purchase Agreement") entered into with Kensana Health (the "Transaction").

The Company has given notice of termination as required under the Purchase Agreement, as Kensana Health did not meet certain agreed upon terms and conditions within the timelines set out therein. Pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, MediPharm Labs will retain certain non-refundable deposits received from Kensana Health. For further details regarding the Transaction, please see the Company's press releases dated December 17, 2024 and January 16, 2025.

MediPharm Labs' current, commercial agreements and operations at the Napanee Facility, are expected to continue without disruption.

MediPharm's experience in highly regulated global markets and unique suite of internationally recognized licenses has positioned the Company as a partner of choice to bring Canadian products to international markets. We are seeing increasing demand for our international Business to Business ("B2B") GMP services in both Barrie and Napanee.

"Growing our profitable international revenue was a critical element of our success in 2024. We will continue to use the Napanee Facility to capitalize on international opportunities in 2025" said David Pidduck, CEO of MediPharm Labs.

About MediPharm Labs

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the development and manufacture of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis concentrates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and advanced derivative products utilizing a GMP-certified facility with ISO standard-built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities for delivery of pure, trusted and precision-dosed cannabis products for its customers. MediPharm Labs develops, formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international medical markets.

In 2021, MediPharm Labs received a Pharmaceutical Drug Establishment License from Health Canada, becoming the only company in North America to hold a commercial-scale domestic Good Manufacturing Practices License for the extraction of multiple natural cannabinoids. This GMP license was the first step in the Company's current foreign drug manufacturing site registration with the US FDA.

In 2023, MediPharm acquired VIVO Cannabis Inc., which expanded MediPharm's reach to medical patients in Canada via Canna Farms medical ecommerce platform, and in Australia and Germany through Beacon Medical Australia PTY Ltd. and Beacon Medical Germany GMBH. This acquisition also included Harvest Medical Clinics in Canada which provides medical cannabis patients with Physician consultations for medical cannabis education and prescriptions.

The Company carries out its operations in compliance with all applicable laws in the countries in which it operates.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the Company's ability to continue operations without disruption at the Napanee Facility; the Company's ability to grow profitable international revenue; the Company's ability to use the Napanee Facility to capitalize on international opportunities in 2025; and the long term outlook of the business and future success of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the delay or failure in receiving regulatory approvals; and other factors discussed in MediPharm Labs' continuous disclosure filings, available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, MediPharm Labs assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

SOURCE MediPharm Labs Corp.

For further information, please contact: MediPharm Labs Investor Relations, Telephone: +1 416.913.7425, Email: [email protected], Website: www.medipharmlabs.com.