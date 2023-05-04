Medicom Founder Ronald Reuben is Awarded the Medal of the National Assembly of Quebec

The Quebec-based company is proudly celebrating its 35th anniversary this year

POINTE-CLAIRE, QC, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Quebec-based Medicom Group ("Medicom"), a world-leading manufacturer and distributor of infection prevention and control solutions, is proud to announce the awarding of the Medal of the National Assembly of Quebec to Ronald Reuben, its founder and Executive Chairman, in recognition of the company's 35 years of existence and presence in Quebec and its contribution during COVID-19. The Medal of the National Assembly of Quebec is awarded to individuals by the members of the Assembly as a gesture of recognition.

Julianna Egressy, VP Supply Chain, Medicom North America; Gregory Kelley, Member of the National Assembly for the Riding of Jacques-Cartier; Ronald Reuben, Founder and Executive Chairman of Medicom Group, Guillaume Laverdure, CEO of Medicom Group (CNW Group/AMD Medicom Inc.)

"Since our very beginnings, our goal has always been to provide high-quality medical equipment for patients and health care personnel," stated Ronald Reuben, founder of Medicom and Medal recipient. "As the founder of a local company with a global impact, I am proud to receive this recognition at home. First and foremost, I would like to share this with all the men and women of Medicom, starting with its CEO, Guillaume Laverdure, who has played a central role in the strategic growth the company has experienced in recent years. I am very pleased to know that our work to ensure a healthier life and a safer world is being recognized in this way."

Founded in 1988, at the height of the HIV crisis, in response to a critical need for personal protective equipment in hospitals, Medicom has since been at the forefront of the fight against numerous health crises, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola, and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic. From its headquarters in Quebec, the company has become an international leader in the medical field, with plants and offices in 15 countries, and nearly 2000 employees.

Medicom, a resilient company

The Medal of the National Assembly of Quebec, presented by Mr. Gregory Kelley, MNA for Jacques-Cartier, Medicom's head office riding, underlines the company's determination to ensure local, resilient and sustainable production of personal protective equipment. Medicom is committed to its community and has donated millions of N95 masks and respirators to local and international NGOs to help vulnerable people, established scholarships for caregivers and participated in various reforestation campaigns in Canada.

About the Medicom Group

Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has evolved to become one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets.

Medicom has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, and was named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 2021 and 2022.

Today, the Medicom Group distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Kolmi, Hopen, Ocean Pacific and Hedy brands. Medicom subsidiaries include Kolmi-Hopen in France, Medicom Asia in Hong Kong, United Medical Enterprise in the U.S.A., KHM Engineering in Singapore and Medicom HealthPro Limited in the U.K.

