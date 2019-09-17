Medicenna to Present MDNA19 Pre-clinical Update at the 5th Annual International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or "the Company") (TSX: MDNA, OTCQB: MDNAF), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that it will present an update on the lead candidate from its IL-2 superkine platform, MDNA19, at the International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference to be held from September 25-28, 2019 in Paris, France. The conference is co-sponsored by the Cancer Research Institute (CRI), the Association for Cancer Immunotherapy (CIMT), the European Academy of Tumor Immunology (EATI), and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).

The presentation will provide additional preclinical data on MDNA19 (formally known as MDNA109-LA1), a best-in-class long-acting IL-2 developed from Medicenna's Superkine platform that has shown unique ability to selectively stimulate cancer killing immune cells without the limitations seen with other long-acting IL-2 programs.

The details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Long-acting MDNA109: Emerging IL-2 Superkines displaying potent anti-tumoral responses. Presenter: Dr. Minh To, Ph.D. Poster #: B042 Date/Time: Friday, September 27th, 2019 from 1:00-3:00pm and 6:30-8:00pm Location: Espace Grande Arche, Tunnel de Nanterre-La Défense, 92044 Paris La Défense, France

About Medicenna

Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company developing novel highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Cytokines™ (ECs). Our mission is to become the leader in the development and commercialization of ECs and Superkines for the treatment of a broad range of cancers and immune-mediated diseases. MDNA55 is Medicenna's lead EC that has completed enrolling in a multi-centre Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. MDNA55 has secured Orphan Drug Status from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency as well as Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the treatment of rGBM. For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com.

About the CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference

This year the International Cancer lmmunotherapy Conference will focus on "Translating Science into Survival," and feature talks from more than 50 leaders in the field covering all areas of inquiry in cancer immunology and immunotherapy, including: regulating T cells and their response to cancer, tumor microenvironment, genetically engineered T cells, maintenance of immune balance, novel vaccine platforms and combinations, mutational analysis and predicting response to immunotherapy, convergence of technology and cancer immunotherapy, microbiome, and metabolism. This meeting will provide an unparalleled opportunity for teaching, learning, and networking among all stakeholders in the field: scientists, clinicians, regulators, drug developers, and patient advocates.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements that MDNA19 is a best-in-class long-acting IL-2, that MDNA19 has unique ability to selectively stimulate cancer killing immune cells without the limitations seen with other long-acting IL-2 programs and statements related to the future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the risks detailed in the annual information form of the Company dated June 24, 2019 and in other filings made by the Company with the applicable securities regulators from time to time.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

For further information: For further information about the Company please contact: Fahar Merchant, President and Chief Executive Officer, 604-671-6673, fmerchant@medicenna.com; Elizabeth Williams, Chief Financial Officer, 416-648-5555, ewilliams@medicenna.com

