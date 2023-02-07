Medical Facilities Corporation's Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranked #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Medical Facilities Corporation ("Medical Facilities" or the "Company") (TSX: DR), is pleased to announce that Black Hills Surgical Hospital ("BHSH") has been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the United States for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence by CareChex® for 2023. This award and ranking is based on a comprehensive quality scoring that compares inpatient performance across general, acute and non-federal hospitals – nearly 5,000 U.S. hospitals in total.

The ranking is the result of BHSH having the lowest incidents of patient mortality, complications, and readmissions, and the highest levels of patient safety, inpatient service and surgical quality, when compared to nearly 5,000 U.S. hospitals.

"Medical Facilities is a proud partner of the team at BHSH and we congratulate them on receiving this incredible accolade," said Jason Redman, President and CEO of Medical Facilities. "This ranking reflects BHSH's patient-centred care approach and the outstanding quality and expertise of their incredible physicians and staff. Superior service and state-of-the-art equipment enable BHSH to meet and exceed the needs of patients – something the hospital has been doing since 1997."

"To be named as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery is a tremendous honor," said Lew Papendick, Orthopedic Surgeon and Chairman of the Board, Black Hills Surgical Hospital. "Our goal is always providing the absolute best care, the safest care, and the best experience possible for our patients. To be recognized as being the best in the nation is a testament to the dedication and talents of our exceptional staff and surgeons. Quality expert care leads to quality outcomes and better quality of life and BHSH offers that quality better than anyplace else in the country."

CareChex also ranked BHSH as the #1 Hospital in the Market for Overall Hospital Care, Overall Surgical Care, and General Surgery for 2023 in both Medical Excellence and Patient Safety categories.

BHSH's orthopedic services include a highly personalized Hip and Knee Center, with nurse navigators that work with patients throughout the entire continuum of care, a class-leading total joint replacement robotics program featuring Mako SmartRobotics™, and minimally invasive spine (MIS) surgery; both offering shortened hospital stays, less pain and smaller incisions. BHSH also performs foot and ankle surgeries, arthroscopic shoulder and shoulder replacement surgeries, and various hand procedures.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities, in partnership with physicians, owns a diverse portfolio of highly rated, high-quality surgical facilities in the United States. MFC's ownership includes controlling interest in four specialty surgical hospitals located in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and South Dakota, and an ambulatory surgery center ("ASC") located in California. In addition, through a partnership with NueHealth LLC, Medical Facilities owns a controlling interest in five ambulatory surgery centers located in Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Pennsylvania. MFC also owns a non-controlling interest in an ASC in Missouri. The specialty surgical hospitals perform scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic and other procedures, including primary and urgent care, and derive their revenue from the fees charged for the use of their facilities. The ASCs specialize in outpatient surgical procedures, with patient stays of less than 24 hours. For more information, please visit www.medicalfacilitiescorp.ca.

About Black Hills Surgical Hospital

For more than 25 years, Black Hills Surgical Hospital has been a regional and national leader in quality healthcare. Consistently recognized for patient satisfaction, medical excellence, and patient safety, Black Hills Surgical Hospital employees nearly 500 highly skilled professionals and offers integrated surgical, imaging, pain management, sports medicine and urgent care services. Black Hills Surgical Hospital is proudly owned by physicians.

About Quantros CareChex

CareChex Awards by Quantros utilizes a peer-reviewed risk-adjustment methodology to more reliably measure rates of mortality, complications and readmissions — appropriately weighting and accounting for all of the risk factors relating to a patient's principal and secondary diagnosis, as well as other patient characteristics that may increase the probability for adverse clinical outcomes. These rankings do not include any self-reported data.

