Medical Facilities Corporation Announces Results of 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Medical Facilities Corporation (TSX: DR) ("Medical Facilities", "MFC" or the "Corporation") announced today the results of the vote on election of directors at the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 7, 2026, via online webcast.

Detailed results of the votes by proxy and ballot for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes

Withheld %

Withheld Peter Brimm 5,651,810 86.50 % 881,898 13.50 % Michael Gisser 6,294,290 96.34 % 239,418 3.66 % Jeremy Klaperman 6,460,686 98.88 % 73,022 1.12 % Jason Redman 6,497,190 99.44 % 36,518 0.56 % Adina Storch 6,469,378 99.02 % 64,330 0.98 %

As a result, the five nominees for election as directors set out above and listed in the Management Information Circular for the Meeting were elected as directors of the Corporation to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed.

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Corporation also approved the reappointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors of the Corporation and authorized the Board of Directors of the Corporation to fix their remuneration, with 99.83% of the votes in favour.

About Medical Facilities Corporation

Medical Facilities, in partnership with physicians, owns two highly rated, high-quality surgical facilities in the United States. MFC's ownership includes controlling interests in two specialty surgical hospitals located in Arkansas and South Dakota. The specialty surgical hospitals perform scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic and other procedures, including primary and urgent care, and derive their revenue from the fees charged for the use of their facilities. For more information, please visit www.medicalfacilitiescorp.ca.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Statements made in this news release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be forward-looking and therefore subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "may", "will", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause results to vary include those identified in Medical Facilities' filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities such as legislative or regulatory developments, intensifying competition, technological change and general economic conditions. All forward-looking statements presented herein should be considered in conjunction with such filings. Medical Facilities does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law; such statements speak only as of the date made.

SOURCE Medical Facilities Corporation

For further information, please contact: David Watson, Chief Financial Officer, Medical Facilities Corporation, 877-402-7162, [email protected]; Trevor Heisler, Investor Relations, MBC Capital Markets Advisors, 416-848-7380, [email protected]