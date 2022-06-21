Medical Facilities Corporation Announces Results of 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Medical Facilities Corporation (TSX: DR) ("Medical Facilities" or the "Corporation") announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 21, 2022 via online webcast were elected as directors of the Corporation.

Detailed results of the votes by proxy for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee Votes

For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Lois Cormack 11,199,829 83.56 % 2,203,457 16.44 % Stephen Dineley 12,351,576 92.15 % 1,051,710 7.85 % Erin S. Enright 12,498,913 93.25 % 904,373 6.75 % Michael Gisser 13,184,839 98.37 % 218,447 1.63 % Robert O. Horrar 12,302,940 91.79 % 1,100,346 8.21 % Jason Redman 12,707,881 94.81 % 695,405 5.19 % Reza Shahim 12,431,605 92.75 % 971,681 7.25 %

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Corporation also approved (i) the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation and authorized the board of directors of the Corporation to fix their remuneration, with 93.48% of the votes in favour, and (ii) a special resolution in respect of an amendment to the articles of the Corporation to remove the requirement that majority of directors be resident Canadians, with 94.04% of the votes in favour.

About Medical Facilities Corporation

Medical Facilities, in partnership with physicians, owns a diverse portfolio of highly rated, high-quality surgical facilities in the United States. MFC's ownership includes controlling interest in four specialty surgical hospitals located in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and South Dakota, and an ambulatory surgery center ("ASC") located in California. In addition, through a partnership with NueHealth LLC, Medical Facilities owns a controlling interest in five ambulatory surgery centers located in Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. MFC also owns non-controlling interests in a specialty surgical hospital in Indiana and an ASC in Missouri. The specialty surgical hospitals perform scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic and other procedures, including primary and urgent care, and derive their revenue from the fees charged for the use of their facilities. The ASCs specialize in outpatient surgical procedures, with patient stays of less than 24 hours. For more information, please visit www.medicalfacilitiescorp.ca.

