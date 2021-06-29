Medical Affairs Teams are Increasingly Turning to Patient-centric Analytics to Improve Clinical Outcomes

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- The shift to value-based care relies heavily on evidence-based medicine, and pharmaceutical companies play an important role in scientific communication across the healthcare ecosystem. Medical affairs experts interact with healthcare professionals to understand patients' needs, interpret scientific data regarding therapeutic options, and then engage providers with hyper-relevant communication to help them make informed decisions. Operating in a highly regulated industry, the experts need to communicate authentic, validated information. To do this, they are increasingly turning to patient-centric analytics.

Frost & Sullivan's latest executive brief, Capturing Key Health Data to Understand Physician Influence in Clinical Outcomes, examines the value of using analytics to market to clinicians treating the patients that can best benefit from the therapy.

To download the complimentary executive brief, please visit: http://frost.ly/5q6

"The expansion of media channels and the rise of new healthcare influencers have diluted the impact of any single key opinion leader (KOL)," observed Dennis Kimmel, Senior Consultant, Life Sciences at Frost & Sullivan. "Therefore, medical affairs teams need new engagement approaches that will allow them to benefit from each stakeholder interaction."

"Medical affairs teams must proactively evaluate deep, patient-level data to identify disease signals and diagnostic patterns, and then reach the physicians who are faced with the greatest disease burden," noted Aswin Chandrakantan, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Komodo Health. "Patient-centric insights are essential, from the pre-launch strategy and investigator initiatives stages to post-marketing studies and communication of data and other insights."

Overall, medical affairs teams need a solution that:

Offers broader and deeper coverage of providers diagnosing and treating patients of select diseases.

Allows them to discover patients exhibiting symptoms and address the disease burden, including gaps in care for traditionally underserved patient populations.

Provides a comprehensive and timely view into the clinical, social, industry, and digital influence and footprint of established KOLs, clinical leaders, and rising influencers within any disease area.

within any disease area. Delivers clinical data to connect medical engagement to results and quantify the impact of medical affairs activities.

