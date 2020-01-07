MediaTek Announces Dimensity 800 5G Series Chipsets for New Premium 5G Smartphones

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ -- MediaTek today introduced its Dimensity 800 Series 5G chipset family that will bring flagship features, power and performance to New Premium mid-range 5G smartphones.

MediaTek's Dimensity 5G chipset family offers powerful system-on-chips (SoCs) with integrated 5G modems. The single chip solutions offer an unrivaled combination of connectivity, multimedia, AI and imaging innovations packed into an ultra-efficient 7nm chip. The first devices featuring Dimensity 800 Series SoCs are expected to launch in the first half of 2020.

"MediaTek already launched its flagship 5G smartphone solution, the Dimensity 1000, and with the 800 series 5G chipset family, we are bringing 5G to the mid-tier and mass market," said TL Lee, head of MediaTek's wireless business unit. "Everyone should have access to great technology. The Dimensity 800 Series will power the New Premium segment for 5G, bringing consumers flagship smartphone features and performance at midrange price points."

The Dimensity 800 Series integrates MediaTek's 5G modem in one compact design, delivering significant platform power savings compared to two-chip alternatives. The Dimensity 800 5G SoC supports 5G with two carrier aggregation (2CC CA) for 30 percent wider high speed layer coverage, more seamless 5G handover, and higher average throughput performance compared to other solutions, with single carrier (1CC, no CA).

The chipset is designed to support both stand alone and non-standalone sub-6GHz networks. It includes multi-mode support for every cellular connectivity generation from 2G to 5G, and also supports Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS). The Dimensity 800 series includes support for services such as Voice over New Radio (VoNR), delivers seamless connectivity across networks, and offers both data and voice on 5G. Additionally, the chipset's integrated 5G modem delivers extreme energy efficiency and is a more power efficient design than other solutions in the market.

MediaTek's New Premium strategy of delivering high-end features to mid-market segments is reflected in the Dimensity 800 features and specifications. The MediaTek Dimensity 800 family includes:

Four Big Performance Cores: The Dimensity 800 Series is a performance powerhouse that pairs four big Arm Cortex-A76 cores operating up to 2GHz, with four power-efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores operating at up to 2GHz. With more performance cores, launching demanding gaming applications is faster, and there's significant improvement to multi-threaded performance. The Dimensity 800 series is first to introduce this advanced four flagship-class core architecture to the mainstream segment.

The Dimensity 800 Series is a performance powerhouse that pairs four big Arm Cortex-A76 cores operating up to 2GHz, with four power-efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores operating at up to 2GHz. With more performance cores, launching demanding gaming applications is faster, and there's significant improvement to multi-threaded performance. The Dimensity 800 series is first to introduce this advanced four flagship-class core architecture to the mainstream segment. Flagship-grade GPU: Four cores of Dimensity 1000-class GPU IP, combined with MediaTek gaming technology – HyperEngine – provide a no-compromise gaming experience.

Four cores of Dimensity 1000-class GPU IP, combined with MediaTek gaming technology – HyperEngine – provide a no-compromise gaming experience. MediaTek's APU 3.0 (AI Processing Unit): With four cores uniquely consisting of three different core types in its design, the 800 series provides up to 2.4TOPs performance. MediaTek's APU HW design is more efficient and more powerful for FP16, delivering the most precise AI-camera results.

(AI Processing Unit): With four cores uniquely consisting of three different core types in its design, the 800 series provides up to 2.4TOPs performance. MediaTek's APU HW design is more efficient and more powerful for FP16, delivering the most precise AI-camera results. Unparalleled Imaging : The flagship-class image signal processor (ISP) supports up to four concurrent cameras, allowing brands to have unparalleled freedom in smartphone design. The 800 series supports up to 64MP cameras sensors or large multi-camera options such as 32+16MP dual cameras that are backed by the ultra-efficient hardware depth engine.

: The flagship-class image signal processor (ISP) supports up to four concurrent cameras, allowing brands to have unparalleled freedom in smartphone design. The 800 series supports up to 64MP cameras sensors or large multi-camera options such as 32+16MP dual cameras that are backed by the ultra-efficient hardware depth engine. Premium AI Camera Enhancements: MediaTek put its flagship-class AI-camera enhancements into the 800 series. The chipset family includes AI-autofocus, auto exposure, auto white balance, noise reduction, high-dynamic-range (AI HDR) and dedicated facial detection hardware, along with the world's first multi-frame 4K video HDR capability (Video HDR).

MediaTek put its flagship-class AI-camera enhancements into the 800 series. The chipset family includes AI-autofocus, auto exposure, auto white balance, noise reduction, high-dynamic-range (AI HDR) and dedicated facial detection hardware, along with the world's first multi-frame video HDR capability (Video HDR). Ultra-Smooth Displays: The 800 series can support ultra-smooth Full HD+ displays up to 90Hz refresh rate.

The Dimensity 800 series is designed for global sub-6GHz 5G networks that are being deployed with increasing coverage throughout Asia, North America and Europe during 2020. For more information and specifications visit the MediaTek Dimensity 5G family page.

