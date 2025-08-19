MediaRadar Brings Social Media Marketing Intelligence to the Canadian Market

Marketing Intelligence Leader Provides Canadian Advertisers with Competitive Intelligence Solutions Spanning Canada's Largest Social Media Networks

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- MediaRadar, the award-winning Marketing Intelligence platform, today announced a significant expansion of its Competitive Intelligence solutions for Social Media spend and ad creative in the Canadian market. Clients will now be equipped with comprehensive ad creative and spend data and insights across the No. 1 and No. 2 social media networks in Canada, Facebook and Instagram, as well as X. Additional channels, including TikTok, are expected in future releases.

This further solidifies MediaRadar as the Canadian market leader in Competitive Intelligence, expanding its cross-media coverage to over $10 billion Canadian dollars in ad spend and 3 million ad creative assets across 150,000 brands. In addition to social media, the platform tracks digital video, display, mobile, television, out-of-home, radio, and print media. MediaRadar's long-established Canadian team brings decades of advertising experience to help clients better:

Outsmart competitors with Creative Intelligence that reveals every nuance of their Canadian ad strategy – from messaging trends and creative decisions to the underlying strategic intent behind product launches, brand positioning, and pricing.

Unlock Canada's most complete cross-media view of competitor strategies to build sharper media plans and higher-performing marketing programs.

most complete cross-media view of competitor strategies to build sharper media plans and higher-performing marketing programs. Track competitor ad spend shifts across Canada's top social platforms – Facebook, Instagram, and X – to uncover their media and messaging strategies.

top social platforms – Facebook, Instagram, and X – to uncover their media and messaging strategies. Align their advertising strategy with a consistent brand taxonomy across Canada's French and English market segments.

"MediaRadar's expansion into the Canadian Social Media market is a game-changer for us. Our clients can now have direct access to comprehensive competitive media spend and ad creative intelligence across Facebook, Instagram, and X in both English and Canadian French," said Matt Krepsik, CEO (and Canadian) at MediaRadar. "And with Meta's continued dominance in the Canadian market, with its unrivaled audience reach across Facebook and Instagram, we're in a terrific position to deliver unrivaled digital media intelligence to our clients."

This expansion addresses a critical digital media ad intel need in the Canadian market. Social media is one of the most important digital channels in Canada, with the number of social media users forecasted to continuously increase between 2024 and 2029 by a total of 4.1 million users (+13%), reaching 36.79 million users by 2029.1

Facebook and Instagram are unrivaled in the Canadian social media market, reaching over 21 million and 18 million people respectively in 2025.2 According to the recently published Canada Digital Ad Spending 2025 report3 digital will surpass three-quarters of total ad spending in 2025 (76.7%) for the first time.

MediaRadar , now integrated with Vivvix, equips marketing, sales and analytics leaders with the Marketing Intelligence they need to stay ahead. Our platform delivers always-on Creative, Competitive, Commercial, and Market Intelligence—spanning ad strategy, media spend, and brand messaging across 30+ media channels and five million brands in North America.

With deep insights into more than 35 million creative assets and $280 billion in media spend, MediaRadar helps clients spot market shifts, decode competitor strategy, and drive smarter marketing decisions faster.

[email protected]

