Media Invitation - Press Conference - Overview of Minister Pierre Dufour's presence at the Canadian Council of Forest Ministers' Conference and his presentation to other Canadian provinces on an innovative Made-in-Québec technology
Aug 13, 2019, 17:00 ET
WASKESIU LAKE, SK, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Media representatives are invited to a press conference with Pierre Dufour, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks and Minister responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue and the Nord-du-Québec regions to mark the end of his visit at the Canadian Council of Forest Ministers' conference. The Minister will present an overview of his stay and also make an announcement regarding the development of a technological tool to compare the carbon footprint left by materials in construction projects.
|
Date:
|
August 14, 2019
|
Time:
|
12:30 PM (Saskatchewan time)
|
2:30 PM (Québec time)
|
Location:
|
Elk Ridge Resort
Journalists can also participate in the press briefing by telephone at the following numbers:
|
English
|
Participants:
|
Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):
|
1-866-206-0153
|
Local dial-in number:
|
613-954-9003
|
Participant passcode
|
7691212#
|
Français
|
Participants:
|
Numéro sans frais (Canada/US) :
|
1-866-805-7923
|
Numéro local :
|
613-960-7518
|
Mot de passe participant :
|
2063573#
SOURCE Cabinet du ministre des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs
For further information: Carl Charest, Acting Director of Communications and Press Officer, Cabinet du ministre des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs et ministre responsable de la région de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue et de la région du Nord-du-Québec, Tel.: 418-454-4817, carl.charest@mffp.gouv.qc.ca
