Media Central Corporation Inc. Private Placement

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY) ("MediaCentral" or the "Company") announces, subject to Regulatory and Exchange approvals, the completion of a Private Placement of 3,214,286 common shares of the Company priced at $0.07/share for settlement of financial obligations of $225,000 in aggregate. The shares issued will be subject to a standard period of restriction on trading of four months plus one day.

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE:FLYY) is an independent and alternative media company that unifies those who choose to reinvent the status quo rather than follow it. By consolidating the currently fragmented independent and alternative media markets, MediaCentral Corp. will unite the influencers, tastemakers and culture leaders of the world and is strategically positioned to become a competitive global media publishing company serving the fastest-growing readership demographics.

