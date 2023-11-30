MEDIA ALERT: TORONTO'S FIRST RESPONDERS COME TOGETHER TO SEND MOVEMBER OFF IN STYLE, SHOWCASING THEIR MOUSTACHES AND CELEBRATING OVER $50,000 RAISED COLLECTIVELY FOR MEN'S HEALTH

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - November 30th marks the end of the 17th annual Movember campaign in Canada. Over the last four weeks, more than 50,000 Canadians participated, raising funds and awareness for men's mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

Waving goodbye to their moustaches, representatives from Toronto's emergency services - including participants from Toronto Fire, Toronto Paramedic, and Ornge Paramedic - will come together, sending off their glorious month-long Mos during a collective shave down, all while celebrating over $50,000 in funds raised collectively by the city's emergency services.

WHAT:

Toronto emergency service departments: Toronto Paramedic Services Toronto Fire Services Ornge Paramedic Services

emergency service departments: Shave Down - Jason Culala from OGX Barbershop will be onsite to help GTA's finest say goodbye to their moustaches, offering shaves via Movember's iconic pop-up barbershop.

WHEN:

Thursday, November 30 @ 11 a.m.

WHERE:

Toronto Fire & Marine Services, Station 334-339 Queens Quay W

PHOTO OPPORTUNITY:

Opportunity to capture Toronto's finest from across the city's emergency services come together and get shaved down on-site.

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:

Shane DeMerchant, Movember Canada – to speak to what Movember is, the causes Movember supports and how Torontonians can get involved.

– to speak to what Movember is, the causes Movember supports and how Torontonians can get involved. Local Emergency Service Movember Supporters ( Toronto Fire Services, Toronto Paramedic Services, Ornge Paramedic Services) that are willing to share their stories of why they participate in Movember, and the importance of men's health including:

About Movember:

Since 2003, Movember has built a global men's health movement, funding more than 1,320 projects around the world, challenging the status quo, shaking up men's health research and transforming the way health services reach and support men. Movember has taken on three of the biggest health issues affecting men: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide and over 20 years has:

Invested almost $350 million in over 600 biomedical research projects, focusing on prostate and testicular cancer.

in over 600 biomedical research projects, focusing on prostate and testicular cancer. Funded 4 prostate cancer registries, with over 200,000 men enrolled from 23 countries.

Supported interventions designed to assist and guide men through the prostate cancer journey, offering them resources and information so that they are empowered to make their own decisions, manage symptoms and share lived experiences.

Since taking on mental health and suicide prevention as a cause area in 2006, Movember has united experts, funded bold new approaches and embraced fresh perspectives. We've focused on prevention, early intervention, and health promotion through a male lens.

Movember is for everyone, not just for men. We are a health movement and our invitation to take part is open to everyone. We champion healthcare that is sensitive to the needs of everyone, including men, so that everyone benefits. We have a strong focus on how improving men's health can have a profoundly positive impact on women, families, and society. We are leading the charge in encouraging men to adopt healthy behaviours, challenging health systems and confronting gender norms to reduce health inequalities and save more lives.

SOURCE Movember Canada

For further information: please contact: Jo-Anne Stayner, Fresh Public Relations, [email protected], 604-603-0657; On-site Media Contact: Shane DeMerchant, Movember Canada, 647-704-4250