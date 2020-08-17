To prioritize the safety of Canadians, A&W Canada is launching the first-ever Take Out Burgers to Beat MS Day on Thursday, August 20 th , where $2 from every Teen Burger ® sold across Canada will be donated to the MS Society of Canada .

On this day, Canadians from coast-to-coast can eat good food while making a difference for those living with MS by safely purchasing a Teen Burger® through any of the following methods:

A&W Mobile Ordering: Order a Teen Burger ® ahead and prepay using A&W's mobile app. Simply choose a location that is convenient and select drive-thru or front door pickup (where available).

Order a Teen Burger ahead and prepay using A&W's mobile app. Simply choose a location that is convenient and select drive-thru or front door pickup (where available). Drive-Thru: A&W restaurants with drive-thrus are open, with the option to order as normal at the window, or order ahead using A&W's mobile app for contactless payment.

A&W restaurants with drive-thrus are open, with the option to order as normal at the window, or order ahead using A&W's mobile app for contactless payment. Delivery: Teen Burgers® will be delivered through A&W's third-party delivery partners, including Uber Eats, DoorDash and SkipTheDishes. Select A&W partners offer contactless delivery options. Delivery partners vary from restaurant to restaurant.

A&W Canada hopes to raise more than $1 million for the MS Society through this year's campaign, bringing the campaign total to more than $16 million raised in support of Canadians affected by MS. This initiative is close to the hearts of A&W Canada and wouldn't be possible without the passion and unwavering support of A&W franchisees, who have worked tirelessly to ensure this year's campaign supports the tens of thousands of Canadians living with MS.

What: A&W's 12th annual Take Out Burgers to Beat MS Day

A&W restaurants across Canada will proudly be serving Teen Burgers® from open to close on Thursday, August 20. Guests are encouraged to celebrate by ordering a Teen Burger® for take-out to enjoy with their close family and friends at home.



Where: A&W Restaurants; visit aw.ca/locations to find a restaurant near you



When: Thursday, August 20, 2020; all day from open to close



Why: Show your support for Canadians living with and affected by MS and help raise funds in support of this disease. Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world. Approximately 1 in every 385 Canadians live with MS – more than 77,000 people in Canada.



How: On Thursday, August 20, $2 from every Teen Burger® sold across Canada will go towards the fight against MS. Canadians can order a Teen Burger® for takeout using A&W's mobile app, for delivery through a third-party delivery service or order through your nearest A&W restaurant drive-thru.





Post on social media using #BurgersToBeatMS and tagging @AWCanada and @MSSocietyCanada.

Don't want to wait until August 20th to make a difference? From now through Thursday, guests can raise funds by choosing to round-up their bill with any purchase, making an online donation at BurgersToBeatMS.ca, or when ordering through A&W's mobile app. New this year, donations can also be made directly through the A&W mobile ordering app.

About A&W Canada

A&W is proud to be a Canadian company - 100% Canadian owned and operated, and one of the most trusted brands in the country. A leader in the QSR industry, we believe that sourcing simple, great-tasting ingredients, farmed with care is the right thing to do. Our brand, our restaurants, and our people are known for being innovators who champion and embrace change. We serve Canadians coast to coast with nearly 1,000 restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.

About multiple sclerosis and the MS Society of Canada

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world. On average, 11 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). It is considered an episodic disease meaning that the severity and duration of illness and disability can vary and are often followed by periods of wellness. Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49 and the unpredictable effects of the disease will last for the rest of their lives. The MS Society provides information, support and advocacy to people affected by MS, and funds research to find the cause and cure for the disease, bringing us closer to a world free of MS. Please visit mssociety.ca or call 1-800-268-7582 for more information, to get involved, or to support Canadians affected by MS by making a donation.

Join the conversation and connect with the MS community online. Find the MS Society on Twitter, Instagram or like our page on Facebook.

