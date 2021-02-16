Media Alert - Schneider Electric Hosts Free Webinar to Help Data Center Operators Curb Climate Change
Feb 16, 2021, 12:24 ET
MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -
|
WHAT:
|
Innovation Talk Webinar: How Colocation Facilities Can Tackle Environmental Impacts with
|
Analysts project data center capacity growth will continue to rise – increasing the pressure from
|
This live, free webinar will cover how data center managers can set actionable energy targets to
|
WHEN:
|
Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 8:00 am PDT / 10:00 am EDT / 3:00 pm GMT.
|
WHERE:
|
Everywhere – Register for the webinar here
|
WHO:
|
Schneider Electric (www.se.com) is the leader in digital transformation of energy management and
|
Presenters for this webinar include:
|
Greg Jones, Vice President – Cloud & Service Provider Strategy and Offer Management,
|
Greg Jones has more than a decade's worth experience with strategy, offer management, operational
|
Chad McKenna, Senior Manager - Energy & Sustainability Services, Schneider Electric
|
Part of the Energy Sustainability Services team for 10+ years, Chad leads a team focused on helping
|
WHY:
|
IDC predicts "by 2025, 90% of G2000 companies will mandate reusable materials in IT hardware supply
|
Additional reading:
|
Schneider Electric Launches First of its Kind Climate Change Advisory Services
SOURCE Schneider Electric Canada Inc.
For further information: Media Contact: Edelman on behalf of Schneider Electric, Shae Pollock, [email protected]