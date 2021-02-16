Media Alert - Schneider Electric Hosts Free Webinar to Help Data Center Operators Curb Climate Change

Feb 16, 2021

MISSISSAUGA, ON

WHAT:

Innovation Talk Webinar: How Colocation Facilities Can Tackle Environmental Impacts with
Energy Targets

Analysts project data center capacity growth will continue to rise – increasing the pressure from
society, customers and partners for these energy intensive facilities to be operated as sustainably
as possible. Some cloud and colocation operators are publicly affirming their commitments to climate
change, by tackling initiatives like greenhouse gas emissions or adopting renewable technologies.
These wide-spanning initiatives cannot be adopted by all data center operators, creating an additional
challenge in an already competitive market.



This live, free webinar will cover how data center managers can set actionable energy targets to
accelerate carbon reduction goals utilizing digitalization and innovation.


WHEN:

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 8:00 am PDT / 10:00 am EDT / 3:00 pm GMT.


WHERE:

Everywhere – Register for the webinar here


WHO:

Schneider Electric (www.se.com) is the leader in digital transformation of energy management and
automation. Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources,
bridging progress and sustainability for all.



Presenters for this webinar include:

Greg Jones, Vice President – Cloud & Service Provider Strategy and Offer Management,
Schneider Electric


Greg Jones has more than a decade's worth experience with strategy, offer management, operational
and business functional expertise. He currently leads a team dedicated to serving cloud and service
provider clients, executing infrastructure around the globe and ensuring the right, digitized solutions
are implemented.



Chad McKenna, Senior Manager - Energy & Sustainability Services, Schneider Electric

Part of the Energy Sustainability Services team for 10+ years, Chad leads a team focused on helping
companies in the cloud and service provider segment achieve their energy and sustainability goals and
targets.



WHY:

IDC predicts "by 2025, 90% of G2000 companies will mandate reusable materials in IT hardware supply
chains, carbon neutrality targets for providers' facilities, and lower energy use as prerequisites for doing
business."



Additional reading:


Schneider Electric Launches First of its Kind Climate Change Advisory Services

The Secret to Datacenter Sustainability

