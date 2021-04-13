MEDIA ALERT: EPAM Expands Canadian Presence with New Office in Waterloo

Strategic growth in the region brings new IT jobs and digital transformation support for clients





WHAT: EPAM, a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, is opening a new office in Waterloo, Canada—creating IT jobs and contributing to the local tech community.

5 Reasons to Join EPAM's Growing Team in Waterloo, Canada

The office brings leadership in digital transformation to support clients across key industries, including financial services, healthcare, business information services, media, entertainment and telecommunications, and more.

To learn more about available career opportunities at EPAM, visit: https://www.epam.com/careers-in-waterloo

WHY: The pandemic accelerated digital transformation across nearly every industry. To succeed in this new environment, many organizations are seeking to expand technology capabilities and develop new business models. Waterloo offers an innovative ecosystem for EPAM to increase its global footprint and enhance local university and community partnerships.





WHO IS IT FOR: Self-motivated, creative IT professionals with an interest in helping clients become cloud-based organizations with innovative front-end experiences and leading-edge backend infrastructures. Software developers with experience in Java, JavaScript, Python, Ruby, Kotlin, Android or iOS are encouraged to apply.

To help connect top talent with open roles in the Toronto-Waterloo area, EPAM is sponsoring Communitech Tech Jam From Home, a virtual job fair on April 22, 2021.

WHEN: Spring 2021

WHERE: Waterloo, Canada

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 35 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2019 and 2020. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

