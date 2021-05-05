Media Advisory: Virtual Infrastructure Announcement in the Northwest Territories

KAKISA, NT, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important virtual infrastructure event with the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories; the Honourable Paulie Chinna, Territorial Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs; and Lloyd Chicot, Chief of the Ka'a'gee Tu First Nation.

Date: Thursday, May 6, 2021



Time: 11:30 a.m. MDT



Zoom event: To attend the virtual event, members of the media are asked to register by sending an email to [email protected].



Livestream: Members of the public are invited to view the live announcement on Infrastructure Canada's Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/InfrastructureCanadaENG/live

