Media Advisory - Tuesday, Sept. 24: Climate Change Mobilization and White Pine Planting at Dawson College
Sep 19, 2019, 08:47 ET
MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The white pine is a symbol of peace, and planting a tree is one of the best things we can do to counteract climate change.
On Tuesday, Sept. 24, Dawson College will plant a 17-foot eastern white pine and share plans for our Dawson Earth Action Morning and Mobilization in support of the Global Climate Strike in Montreal on Friday, Sept. 27.
Date: Tuesday, Sept. 24
Location: Dawson College
3040 Sherbrooke Street West
Montreal H3Z 1A4
Outside near the Peace Garden (northwest corner of the grounds closer to the Sherbrooke and Wood intersection).
Time: 10:45 a.m.: Media event
- Director General Richard Filion and the unions representing students, teachers, support staff and professionals of Dawson College will share our solidarity on the climate change issue and our concern for the environment. We will share plans for our Dawson Earth Action Morning beginning at 9 a.m. Sept. 27 before joining the Montreal march at noon in support of the Global Climate Strike.
- Other special guests will include Sterling Downey, Montreal City Councillor and Acting Mayor, representing the Mayor of Montreal, Valérie Plante
- Tiawenti:non Canadian of Dawson's First Peoples' Centre will speak
- There will be an opportunity to write something "to let go of" on seeded paper and plant it with the new white pine tree
- Interviews available
**Prior to media event, open to media who wish to attend:
9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Tobacco Burning
- Kanien'kehá:ka Storyteller and Sub-Chief Aronhiaies Herne, invited by the First Peoples' Centre, will lead Tobacco Burning (please no photos or videos) and inaugurate the white pine
10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.: Outdoor class lecture by Aronhiaies Herne about the Significance of the White Pine
- The Journeys* class will be outside for this special event. *Journeys is a college transition program for Indigenous students.
SOURCE Dawson College
For further information: and to arrange a complimentary parking spot, please contact: Christina Parsons, Communications, Dawson College, Cell: 514-949-9183, Email: cparsons@dawsoncollege.qc.ca
