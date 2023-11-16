MEDIA ADVISORY - Toronto World Children's Day Event to Honour the Children of Gaza

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - To mark World Children's Day, the Canadian Healthcare Workers Alliance for Gaza is hosting an event to honour the children of Gaza. Since October 8th, over 5,000 children have been killed, with approximately 8,500 injured. This translates to an average of one child being killed every ten minutes. Contrary to the United Nation's Declaration of the Rights of the Child and the Convention on the Rights of the Child, children have been in the direct face of aggression and continue to be victims of collective punishment.

World Children's Day for Gaza (CNW Group/Canadian Healthcare Workers Alliance for Gaza)

As stated by the United Nations, "World Children's Day offers each of us an inspirational entry-point to advocate, promote and celebrate children's rights, translating into dialogues and actions that will build a better world for children." This day was also established to promote international awareness among children worldwide. In line with the UN's objectives, this event will be led by children, with a focus on children's perspectives on the plight of their peers. Mental health practitioners will also be on site to offer children an opportunity to share their feelings in a safe space.

This event is also supported by leading Canadian and international NGOs. It is taking place in conjunction with a World Children's Day event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

WHEN: Sunday November 19, 2023

1:30 – 2:30 PM EST





Media Set-Up

1:00 PM



WHAT: National Anthem, Remarks, Presentations, and Poetry

1:30 – 2:15





Moment of silence

2:15





Photo Op

(Backdrop with the names of all Palestinian and Israeli children killed)

2:20 PM





Media Availability

2:30 - 2:40 PM



WHO: • Several Canadian children, including 10 year old twins whose father is in Gaza

• Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish, MD, MPH - 'Martin Luther King of the Middle East'

• Spoken word by Maryam Masud – Youth social media influencer



WHERE: Nathan Phillips Square (Seating will be provided)

100 Queen St. West

Toronto, ON M5H 2N1

For media inquiries, contact: Sadia Qureshi, Head – PR & Communications, Touchpoint Communications, [email protected], (647) 870-6587

SOURCE Canadian Healthcare Workers Alliance for Gaza