MEDIA ADVISORY: Toronto's pride & remembrance run returns on June 27

- 30 years of Pride Month's only annual athletic event and Canada's largest 2SLGBTQ+ focused run -

TORONTO, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Toronto's annual pride & remembrance run, a cornerstone event in the city's vibrant Church-Wellesley Village, returns on Saturday, June 27. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, thousands of participants are expected to take part in a 5K or 3K run/walk/roll/sashay and kids' race.

Since 1996, the pride & remembrance run has raised over $3.7 million for charitable organizations and is expected to surpass $4 million in fundraising this year. Following the race, participants and spectators are invited to the after party in Barbara Hall Park, celebrating the run's 30th anniversary. This annual event is made possible by registration fees and the generous support of many sponsors, including BMO the platinum sponsor.

WHAT: pride & remembrance run

WHERE: Church St just south of Wellesley Ave

WHEN: Saturday, June 27, 2026, race starts 8:45 a.m.

MEDIA AVAILABILITY:

8 a.m. pride and remembrance association spokespeople and run ambassadors will be available for pre-race interviews

More information on the event can be found at https://www.priderun.org/race-details

SOURCE Pride and Remembrance Association

For media inquiries: Jonathan Iu, President, Pride & Remembrance Association, [email protected]; Jack Glassco, Account Executive, Paradigm Public Relations, [email protected].