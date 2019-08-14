Media Advisory - The Honourable Seamus O'Regan celebrates with Adams Lake the reopening of the Chief Atahm School

CHASE, SECWÉPEMC TERRITORY, BC, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that Minister of Indigenous Services, Seamus O'Regan, will visit Adams Lake Indian Band to celebrate the grand reopening of the Chief Atahm School and to recognize the Government of Canada's support in bringing high-speed internet to First Nation school sites in BC.

Date: August 15, 2019 Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. (PST) Where: Chief Atahm School 6371 Chief Jules Drive, Chase, BC

For further information: (media only): Kevin Deagle, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, 873-354-0987; Thane Bonar, Director of Communications and Policy, First Nations Education Steering Committee, 604-355-8649; ISC Media Relations, 819-953-1160, SAC.media.ISC@canada.ca

