Media advisory - The Government of Canada will announce funding to support tourism in the Papineau RCM
Jul 15, 2019, 23:17 ET
PAPINEAUVILLE, QC, July 15, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, will announce funding aimed at supporting the tourism sector in the Papineau RCM and fostering economic growth and the creation of good jobs for middle-class families.
Date:
July 16, 2019
Time:
11:00 a.m.
Location:
Papineau RCM
Norman McMillan Room
266 Viger Street
Papineauville, Quebec
J0V 1R0
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
For further information: Jeremy Ghio, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, Jeremy.Ghio@canada.ca; Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Tel.: 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca
