Media advisory - The Government of Canada will announce funding to support tourism in the Papineau RCM

PAPINEAUVILLE, QC, July 15, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, will announce funding aimed at supporting the tourism sector in the Papineau RCM and fostering economic growth and the creation of good jobs for middle-class families.

Date:

July 16, 2019

Time:

11:00 a.m.

Location:

Papineau RCM

Norman McMillan Room

266 Viger Street

Papineauville, Quebec

J0V 1R0

