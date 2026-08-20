MEDIA ADVISORY - TD Bank Group Executive to Present at the Scotiabank Financials Summit

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Raymond Chun, Group President and Chief Executive Officer, TD Bank Group, will present at the Scotiabank Financials Summit in Toronto on September 9, 2026. His presentation will begin at 10:10 a.m. ET. Live and archived audio webcasts will be available on the Investor Relations section of TD's website at www.td.com/investor.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves 28.1 million clients in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Banking, including TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among North America's leading digital banks, with more than 13 million active mobile users in Canada and the U.S. TD had $2.1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2026. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Brooke Hales, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, 416-307-8647, [email protected]; Gabrielle Sukman, Senior Manager, Corporate & Public Affairs, 416-983-1854, [email protected]