TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Bharat Masrani, Group President and Chief Executive Officer, TD Bank Group, will present at the RBC Capital Markets Bank CEO Conference in Toronto on Monday, January 10, 2022. His presentation will begin at 11:05 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of TD's website at www.td.com/investor. The webcast will also be archived at the same location.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on October 31, 2021. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Gillian Manning, Head of Investor Relations, 416-308-6014, [email protected]; Natasha Ferrari, Manager, Media Relations, 416-400-9098, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.td.com

