Media Advisory - Stephen Fuhr, Member of Parliament for Kelowna-Lake Country, will make an important announcement in support of women's organizations in Kelowna

OTTAWA, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Stephen Fuhr, Member of Parliament for Kelowna—Lake Country, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will make an important announcement in support of women's organizations in Kelowna.

The details are as follows:

Date: June 28, 2019

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Location:

The Arts and Sciences Centre

3187 University Way

Kelowna, British Columbia

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

All times are local.

SOURCE Department for Women and Gender Equality

For further information: Braeson Holland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, 343-549-8825; Valérie Haché, Senior Communications Advisor, Department for Women and Gender Equality, 819-420-8684

Related Links

http://www.swc-cfc.gc.ca/

