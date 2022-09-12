EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Office of the Independent Special Interlocutor for Missing Children Unmarked Graves and Burial Sites Associated with Indian Residential Schools will be holding the first National Gathering on Unmarked Burials: Supporting the Search and Recovery of Missing Children from September 12-14, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta.

The event will consist of two days of breakout sessions and expert and community presentations focusing on efforts to recover the missing children who died while being forced to attend Indian Residential Schools. Indian Residential School Survivors, community members, dignitaries, federal government and church representatives will be in attendance. All sessions and presentations will be livestreamed on Zoom (livestream link).

Members of the media are invited to attend the following sessions, held on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 14:

12:45 p.m. (MDT) : Rapporteur Reports: Summarizing What Was Said and Heard during the Breakout Sessions

2:00 p.m. (MDT) : Government Representatives Panel: What We Heard and How the Government is Supporting the Sacred Work of Communities

3:00 p.m. (MDT) : Church Representatives Panel: What We Heard and How the Church is Supporting the Sacred Work of Communities

Independent Special Interlocutor Kimberley Murray will hold an media scrum (in-person only) and be available for interviews following the closing of the National Gathering on Unmarked Burials, around 4:30 p.m. (MDT)

Date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022



Time: 12:45 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (MDT)



Location: Westin Hotel

Ballroom – Plenary, Banquet Level

10135 100th Street

Edmonton, Alberta TJ5 0N7





Members of the media who want to participate must register in advance by contacting [email protected] and [email protected] with their name and media outlet.

Independent Special Interlocutor for Missing Children and Unmarked Graves and Burial Sites associated with Indian Residential Schools

The Special Interlocutor functions independently and impartially, in a non-partisan and transparent manner to achieve the objectives of her mandate that includes identifying needed measures for a new federal legal framework to ensure the respectful and culturally appropriate treatment of unmarked graves and burial sites of children associated with former Indian Residential Schools. The Special Interlocutor has a two-year mandate and will deliver interim and final reports, with recommendations, to the federal Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada.

For more information about the Independent Special Interlocutor and her mandate visit: https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/interlocutor-interlocuteur/index.html.

For further information: Caroline Claude, Senior Communications Advisor, Department of Justice Canada, [email protected]; Derrick Pieters, Regional Communications Director, Department of Justice Canada, [email protected]; Office of the Special Interlocutor, [email protected]