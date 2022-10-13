MEDIA ADVISORY - SINN FÉIN'S JOHN FINUCANE MP TO BRIEF CANADIAN MPs ON IRISH UNITY IN WAKE OF BREXIT

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Sinn Féin's John Finucane MP will brief Canadian politicians on the campaign for Irish unity after Brexit during a visit to Toronto and Ottawa from Monday, October 17 to Saturday, October 22. In addition to individual meetings, Mr. Finucane is scheduled to address a group of MPs and Senators in parliament buildings at a meeting chaired by Charlie Angus MP (NDP) and co-sponsored by James Maloney MP (Liberal & Chair of Canada Ireland Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group), Michael Chong MP (Conservative), and Xavier Barsalou-Duvall MP (Bloc Quebecois).

Mr. Finucane MP shall address the Parliamentary Press Corps at a Media Conference:

MEDIA CONFERENCE

10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Room 125-B West Block, Parliament Hill, Ottawa

Mr. Finucane is a solicitor and MP for North Belfast. He is the son of the late human rights lawyer Pat Finucane, who was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries acting in collusion with British state forces in 1989. Former Canadian Supreme Court Justice Peter Cory investigated the killing, found collusion, and called for an independent inquiry. Justice Cory's recommendations were not accepted by the British government. The family is still campaigning for justice.

Mr. Finucane's Ottawa visit is part of the Friends of Sinn Féin (Canada) 2022 Cross Canada Irish Unity Roadshow with stops by leading Sinn Féin representatives in ten Canadian cities from coast to coast. The Ottawa portion of Mr. Finucane's visit culminates with a concert in support of Irish Unity with Charlie Angus MP on Thursday evening, October 20 at the Heart & Crown Irish Pub in the Byward Market.

Mr. Finucane's visit to Canada is sponsored by Friends of Sinn Féin (Canada) Inc., a federally incorporated not-for-profit company. The purpose of FOSF is to win support in Canada for Sinn Féin and Irish Unity.

