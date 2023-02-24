MONTRÉAL, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Tonight, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be illuminated in the colours of Ukraine to mark the one-year anniversary of the brutal and illegal invasion of Ukraine.

