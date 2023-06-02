Media advisory - Samuel De Champlain Bridge: Special Illumination for National Day Against Gun Violence Français
02 Jun, 2023, 13:28 ET
MONTRÉAL, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Tonight, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up in white from sunset to 10 p.m. to mark the National Day Against Gun Violence.
Note: After 10 p.m., the architectural lighting will return to the blue-green illumination that reduces the risk of disorientating birds during their migratory period, which runs until June 15.
