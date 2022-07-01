MONTRÉAL, July 1, 2022 /CNW/ - To mark Canada Day, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will glow in red and white, from sunset to 1 a.m. this evening.

This illumination celebrates the people and places that make up this beautiful country. Happy Canada Day to everyone!

