MEDIA ADVISORY - Rural municipal leaders head to Toronto for 2023 ROMA Conference

Premier to address municipal sector for first time since fall session

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - More than 1,500 participants from rural municipalities and organizations across Ontario are participating in the 2023 Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) Annual Conference, starting today and going to January 24, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto.

The conference comes six months after the Ontario government was re-elected. It will be the first time Premier will address municipal leaders since the fall legislative session. In response to the housing crisis, the Government of Ontario has made swift and significant changes that impact on land-use planning, public infrastructure financing, environmental protection, and municipal governance.

The conference theme, "Breaking New Ground" reflects ROMA's advocacy work on priorities such as attainable housing and economic growth. The event features dozens of speakers, sessions and workshops that reflect the broad scope of municipal responsibilities. Keynote presenters include:

Hon. Doug Ford , Premier of Ontario

, Premier of Hon. Sylvia Jones , Ontario's Deputy Premier and Minister of Health

, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Hon. Steve Clark , Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Hon. Lisa Thompson , Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (invited)

, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (invited) Marit Stiles , Leader of the Ontario NDP and Official Opposition

, Leader of the Ontario NDP and Official Opposition John Fraser , Interim Leader of the Ontario Liberal Party

, Interim Leader of the Ontario Liberal Party Mike Schreiner , Leader of the Green Party of Ontario

, Leader of the Green Party of Robin Jones , ROMA Chair

, Chair Colin Best , AMO President

The conference offers newly elected and returning municipal officials the chance to foster partnerships and relationships across the sector, and advocate for change. In addition to the conference program , municipal staff and officials will take part in hundreds of municipal delegation meetings with provincial ministries. Provincial ministers will also take questions from municipal officials in an open forum.

All media are required to register in the VIP Room on the Concourse Level at the Sheraton Centre. Attending media are encouraged to book accommodation as soon as possible, if needed.

About ROMA

ROMA takes pride in promoting, supporting and enhancing strong and effective rural governments. About 270 of Ontario's 444 municipalities have populations of less than 10,000, while scores more are rural in character. The rural arm of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, ROMA advocates for policies and programs that will help build thriving rural Ontario communities.

