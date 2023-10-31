Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, November 1, 2023 English Français Français

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada


Private meetings


10:00 a.m.   

  The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.


Toronto, Ontario


4:50 p.m.

The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the 2023 Ontario Economic Summit hosted by the Ontario Chamber of Commerce.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 3:45 p.m.
  •  Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.

 

