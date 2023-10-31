31 Oct, 2023, 21:29 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 31, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
National Capital Region, Canada
|
Private meetings
|
10:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.
|
Toronto, Ontario
|
4:50 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the 2023 Ontario Economic Summit hosted by the Ontario Chamber of Commerce.
|
Notes for media:
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected] / pm.gc.ca/en/media
Share this article