Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Feb 13, 2024, 17:00 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada

10:00 a.m.   

The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.


2:00 p.m.       

The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.


4:30 p.m.       

The Prime Minister will meet with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting

