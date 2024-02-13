Feb 13, 2024, 17:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
National Capital Region, Canada
|
10:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.
|
2:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
|
4:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan.
|
Note for media:
|
