01 Nov, 2023, 09:32 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
10:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.
2:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
The Prime Minister will speak with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.
