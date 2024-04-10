Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, April 11, 2024
Apr 10, 2024, 21:30 ET
OTTAWA, ON, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
National Capital Region, Canada
|
9:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend a welcoming ceremony for the Prime Minister of France, Gabriel Attal.
|
Note for media:
|
|
9:25 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of France, Gabriel Attal. An expanded bilateral meeting will follow.
|
Note for media:
|
|
11:20 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in a signing ceremony with the Prime Minister of France, Gabriel Attal. A joint media availability will follow.
|
Notes for media:
|
|
12:20 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend a ceremony to commemorate Canadian and French veterans with the Prime Minister of France, Gabriel Attal.
|
Notes for media:
|
|
4:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the Métis National Council, Cassidy Caron.
|
Note for media:
|
