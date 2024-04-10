Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, April 11, 2024

OTTAWA, ON, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada

9:00 a.m.   

The Prime Minister will attend a welcoming ceremony for the Prime Minister of France, Gabriel Attal.



Note for media:

  • Open coverage

9:25 a.m. 

The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of France, Gabriel Attal. An expanded bilateral meeting will follow.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meetings

11:20 a.m.   

The Prime Minister will participate in a signing ceremony with the Prime Minister of France, Gabriel Attal. A joint media availability will follow.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media should arrive no later than 10:45 a.m.
  • Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Parliamentary Press Gallery.

12:20 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend a ceremony to commemorate Canadian and French veterans with the Prime Minister of France, Gabriel Attal.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media should arrive no later than 11:45 a.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact [email protected] for details.

4:00 p.m.   

The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the Métis National Council, Cassidy Caron.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of meeting

