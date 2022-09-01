Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, September 2, 2022
Sep 01, 2022, 16:28 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Halton Region, Ontario
|
10:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with parents to highlight the government's plan to make life more affordable for families.
|
Note for media:
|
11:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with local youth to plant a tree and highlight the government's plan to protect the environment and take climate action.
|
Note for media:
|
1:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in a Labour Day barbecue.
|
Note for media:
