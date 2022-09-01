Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, September 2, 2022

Note: All times local

Halton Region, Ontario

10:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with parents to highlight the government's plan to make life more affordable for families.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity


11:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with local youth to plant a tree and highlight the government's plan to protect the environment and take climate action.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity


1:30 p.m. 

The Prime Minister will participate in a Labour Day barbecue.



Note for media:

  • Pooled coverage

