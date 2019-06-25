Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Rémi Massé to celebrate the completion of infrastructure project at the Service de Recherche et d'Expertise en transformation des produits forestiers (SEREX) in Amqui

AMQUI, QC, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Rémi Massé, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will be at SEREX, a centre affiliated with Cégep de Rimouski, tomorrow on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, to celebrate an infrastructure project supported through the Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund.

Date: Wednesday, June 26, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m.



Location: SEREX

25 Armand-Sinclair Street, Door 5

Amqui, Quebec

