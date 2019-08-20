Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Gary Anandasangaree to Announce Funding for Youth-Focused Programs Français
Aug 20, 2019, 11:03 ET
The Government of Canada supports youth exchange and leadership programs
TORONTO, Aug 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism (Multiculturalism) and Member of Parliament (Scarborough–Rouge Park), will announce funding for youth-focused programs on Wednesday. He will make the announcement on behalf of Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.
Please note that the following details are subject to change. All times are local.
DATE:
Wednesday, August 21, 2019
TIME:
12:15 p.m.
PLACE:
Royal Ontario Museum
100 Queens Park
Toronto, Ontario
For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
