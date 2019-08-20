Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Gary Anandasangaree to Announce Funding for Youth-Focused Programs

The Government of Canada supports youth exchange and leadership programs

TORONTO, Aug 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism (Multiculturalism) and Member of Parliament (Scarborough–Rouge Park), will announce funding for youth-focused programs on Wednesday. He will make the announcement on behalf of Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

Please note that the following details are subject to change. All times are local.

DATE:

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

TIME:

12:15 p.m.

PLACE:

Royal Ontario Museum

100 Queens Park

Toronto, Ontario

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

