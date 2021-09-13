Media Advisory - Parkland sets its sights on the 'Electric Fuelling Station of the Future'

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Parkland Corporation ("Parkland", "we", "our", or "the Company") (TSX: PKI) is excited to announce it is the headline sponsor of a design competition to envision 'The Electric Fuelling Station of the Future'. Run by Electric Autonomy Canada, the competition invites the architectural and design communities to envision ground-breaking concepts that may serve as a blueprint for future electric vehicle ("EV") fuelling stations alongside integrated, value-added customer experiences.

"We are excited to partner with Electric Autonomy on this important competition and to work alongside fellow sponsors including CIBC and Dentons," said Ian White, Senior Vice President, Strategic Marketing & Innovation at Parkland. "We are committed to providing innovative mobility solutions and look forward to being an active participant in a design competition which focusses on the emerging needs of EV customers. Making our ON the RUN branded convenience stores a destination with innovative design elements, valued added amenities and exceptional customer service, further reinforces our purpose of powering journeys and energizing communities."

The 'Electric Fuelling Station of the Future' is an ideas competition

Architects, designers, and cross-disciplinary practitioners are invited to reimagine the traditional fuelling station as a new roadside oasis for EV drivers, where travelers can rest, eat, recharge and more. The design proposals presented by the finalists and winner will be shared with architectural magazines and websites and the top three entries will collect a total of $40,000 in prize money.

Registration opened on August 30, 2021 and the deadline to submit an 'Electric Fuelling Station of the Future' design is November 15, 2021. For more information, please visit https://designawards.electricautonomy.ca/

"As electric vehicle adoption increases, the time to plan for the future is now," said Nino Di Cara, Founder & President, Electric Autonomy. "While we have seen advancements in EV design, the EV lifestyle has been lacking. This competition aims to address that by redesigning the human experience of travel by road and creating inviting, sleek, road-side infrastructure, and customer experiences. We are pleased to partner with Parkland who is playing a leadership role in the energy transition and is one of Canada's leading convenience and fuel retailers."

A natural extension to Parkland's energy transition leadership

Sponsoring this design competition is a natural extension of Parkland's energy transition activities. This includes previously announced plans to open a dense network of EV ultra-fast chargers, co-located with ON the RUN branded convenience stores and Triple O's restaurants on high-traffic routes through British Columbia ("BC") and into Calgary. In addition, Parkland continues to grow its leading renewable fuel manufacturing capabilities at its refinery in Burnaby, BC.

About Parkland

Parkland is a leading convenience store operator and independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves. Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage, acquiring prudently, and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

About Electric Autonomy

Electric Autonomy is an independent [news] platform with a mission to further Canada's transition to Electric Vehicles (EV's), autonomous transportation and new mobility services. For more information: https://electricautonomy.ca/

