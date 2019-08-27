Media Advisory - Operation BackPack 2019 to Help 1,500 Kids

HAMILTON, ON, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Operation BackPack, which began eight years ago as a modest effort to support a few Hamilton families, has grown into a major initiative that will help 1,500 kids returning to school this year.

The success of Operation BackPack 2019 will be on display Wednesday morning at the ArcelorMittal Hamilton East plant on Strathearne Avenue North, where volunteers will fill 1,500 back packs with school supplies for kids in need. Volunteers from the Hamilton Steelworkers Area Council, ArcelorMittal Hamilton East and many partnering companies and union locals will be on hand to prepare the back packs.

WHAT: Operation BackPack 2019

WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: ArcelorMittal Hamilton East

690 Strathearne Ave. N.

Hamilton

WHO: Steelworkers Locals 5328, 16506, 14162, 4153, 7135, 1005,1976

Steelworkers Humanity Fund

ArcelorMittal Hamilton East

ARaymond Tinnerman

Kromet International

Golden Horseshoe Credit Union

Many other community sponsors

"In our first year we supplied back packs to a few local schools and we have tried to increase the number each year," said Darren Green, president of the Hamilton Steelworkers Area Council.

"The response from teachers told us the need was much greater so we have been working very hard to grow the program to where we are today. The last few years we provided 1,000 packs and it was still not enough. This year 1,300 back packs will be distributed in Hamilton by St. Matthew's House, while 200 will be distributed in Haldimand, Norfolk and Brantford, where we have affiliated Steelworkers union locals serving in those communities.

